Dipika Kakar And Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Celebrate Saba's Birthday; See Pictures

Television star Dipika Kakar is all hearts for her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim. Recently, along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, they celebrated their 'dolls' birthday on December 23. Shoaib took to his Instagram to share a video of his sister's birthday celebration while Dipika uploaded a story with her and captioned it as 'It's my doll's birthday'.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates Saba's birthday

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba gets pampered by the couple almost all the time. Dipika Kakar's Instagram is filled with Saba's appreciation post. Shoaib took to his Instagram to share the video of their celebration. In the video, Saba can be seen coming downstairs while Shoaib and Dipika dance to 'Happy Birthday' song.

Dipika then holds Saba's hand and takes her to the decorated part of the room. Saba's brother Shoaib then performs a dance number before proceeding to cut the cake. He captioned the video as, ''Tumhe dekh kar haste hai hum , tum hi toh ho humari zindagi Happy birthday shalu @saba_ka_jahaan Allah khush rakhe humesha yahi dua hai Dher sara pyar is bhai ki taraf see." Check it out:

Dipika shared their picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Its my doll's birthday". She even gifted her a personalised gift. Saba and Dipika are standing behind the cake while getting the picture clicked. Check it out.

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim runs a YouTube channel that focuses on lifestyle, fashion and her celebrity family members. She recently reached a milestone and gained 700k subscribers. The couple celebrated this milestone and shared pictures while congratulating her.

On the work front

Dipika Kakar has starred in several TV series and became a household name with Sasural Simar Ka. She met her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim on the set of the same show. The couple also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 8. Dipika also won the 12th season of Bigg Boss. Apart from this, she made a guest appearance in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and Kundali Bhagya, among others. She was last seen in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover.

