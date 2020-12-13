Dipika Kakar Is An Expert Chef And THESE Videos Are A Proof, See It Here

Actors are known to showcase their myriad talents to fans on social media. TV actor Dipika Kakar is one such actor who never shies away from keeping her fans posted about her life. The Sasural Simar Ka actor is also known for her Youtube videos on her channel Dipika Ki Duniya. Her YouTube channel boasts 1.38 million subscribers. Dipika Kakar's YouTube also has videos of her showing several delicious recipes to the users. Here is a look at some of Dipika Kakar's videos where she proved to be an expert chef.

Chicken Biryani

Dipika Kakar had started the journey of making cooking videos by preparing Chicken Biryani. She had uploaded the video in June this year. The video has close to 8 million views on Youtube and has been liked by 290 thousand users. Various people praised her recipe in the comments section too. Here is a look at Dipika Kakar making delicious Chicken Biryani.

Variety of soups

On her YouTube channel, Dipika Kakar does a series of videos titled Cook with DKI in which she explains how to do some of the delicious recipes. In one such video, she prepared a quick recipe of different soups. Various users dropped in comments and praised the various soup recipes shown by Dipika Kakar. Here is a look at one of Dipika Kakar's videos.

Dipika Kakar's Chaat Party

A few days ago, Dipika Kakar had shared a video on her Youtube in which she prepared various recipes for a Chaat Party. In the video, Dipika Kakar showed her viewers how to prepare Paani Puri, Dahi Wada and Meethi Chutni. The video is one of the most-watched videos on her Youtube. At the ending of the video, she also explained how one can serve the dishes.

Chicken Korma for Papa

In this video, Dipika Kakar showed how to prepare Chicken Korma. The video started off with her showing off different spices that will be used to prepare the dish. She made this dish as lunch for her father. She had titled this video as ‘Easy Recipe For Chicken Korma’. The video has close to 2.3 million views on Youtube and has been liked by 114 thousand users till now. Here is a look at Dipika Kakar’s video of her preparing Chicken Korma.

Kulfi Falooda

A few days ago, Dipika Kakar took to her YouTube channel and shared a video of her making Kulfi Falooda. The video began with Dipika Kakar talking about the weather and how she is feeling to make something special. She then explained the ingredients and recipe. After preparing the dish, Dipika Kakar gave the dish to taste to her family. Here is a look at Dipika Kakar's youtube video of her making Kulfi Falooda.

Image Credits: Dipika Kakar Instagram

