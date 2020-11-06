Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Enjoy Their Goa Vacation With Splendid Views & Munchies

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to Instagram to showcase highlights of their Goa trip to their fans. The couple was seen enjoying various sights in the state and were spotted munching on local snacks. Take a look at their post and see how fans responded to Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's photos:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's travel photos

In this post, fans can spot the couple enjoying some local delicacies. Both the stars are dressed quite well and Dipika looks very happy. Shoaib, on the other hand, seems too busy munching on food. The picture was captioned - 'Har safar khubsoorat hai...

Humsafar tum jo ho.'

Many fans liked and commented on this post. Many fans added that they were happy seeing the two enjoy their vacation. Other fans wrote that the couple was 'blessed' to have each other. Take a look at the comments:

In another post, fans could spot Shoaib facing the ocean. He was sporting a white shirt and white turban. His face wasn't visible in the post but fans were able to spot blue skies and green pastures. The post was captioned - 'Mumkin nahi dar dar jhuk jaun main

Mera RAB bhi ek mera sar bhi ek' (sic). Many fans liked the post and mentioned that the actor's view was quite beautiful. Take a look:

Shoaib Ibrahim also added another post in which fans could spot both Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim together. The couple seemed to be at a fort and they sported casuals. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim could also be seen fist-bumping each other. Many fans added that Dipika looked very adorable in the post and other fans added that they would love to visit the place the couple was at. Take a look at the post:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal. They met on the sets of a popular show, Sasural Simar Ka.

