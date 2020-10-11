Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Dating Timeline From 'Sasural Simar Ka' To Their Wedding

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most-loved couples of the Indian television industry. No matter how many hardships they faced, the two have proved that they are made for each other. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were seen together in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The couple rose to fame for their on-screen chemistry. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim eventually tied the knot in 2018. Take a look down the memory lane to know about the couple’s dating timeline.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's dating timeline

According to Pinkvilla, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar ka. They played the character of a husband and wife on the drama show. It was reported that the couple fell in love at that time, but their journey to togetherness was not easy since Dipika Kakar was married at that time. Dipika Kakar and her ex-husband started having trouble in their relationship and Shoaib Ibrahim quit the show. In 2015, Dipika Kakar divorced her former husband and rumours of her dating Shoaib Ibrahim started doing rounds. They confirmed their relationship soon and also went public and gave interviews in leading newspapers.

There were many who raised questions about their relationship. Some blamed Dipika Kakar and told her that her previous wedding failed because of her growing closeness to Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple, however, faced all their hardships together and rose above all the hate that came their way. The couple stayed together for several years and after knowing and understanding each other for a couple of years, they decided to take their relationship one step ahead.

In February 2018, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied a knot in a small town in Bhopal. The wedding was a small, intimate affair. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married according to Muslim traditions. Interestingly, the place where Dipika and Shoaib took their wedding vows is the same place where Shoaib Ibrahim's parents had taken their wedding vows, decades ago.

(DISCLAIMER: The information provided in the above article has been sourced from different websites and entertainment pages)

