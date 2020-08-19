Dipika Kakar Praises Sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim For Her 'silver Achievement'; See Post

Television star Dipika Kakar recently took to Instagram to shower all the praises for her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim on her latest Instagram post. She rose to fame with her popular serial Sasural Simar Ka. She got married to her co-star on the show, Shoaib Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim is also in the social media and she recently received her milestone in YouTube.

Dipika Kakar praises sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim for her YouTube milestone

Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim reached a milestone in her YouTube channel when she received a silver plaque from YouTube.

Dipika shared a post dedicated to her sister-in-law Saba where she wrote “Silver Button For @saba_ka_jahaan !!! Bahut bahut bahut mubarak.... you set an example for so many people...Mehnat karke kuch bhi paaya jaa sakta hai!!! you had no knowledge you learnt, worked hard and today this So so so proud of u!!! My self-made independent little girl Love u Waiting for gold sooonnnnn ..... Waise pic me ye gold hi lag raha hai mujhe to.... hahahahahah”.

Saba Ibrahim is a popular YouTuber and currently has over 700k followers on her YouTube channel. She shares content related to lifestyle, fashion and her celebrity family members as well.

Even Saba's brother Shoaib Ibrahim penned some heartfelt words for his little sister. Shoaib wrote “I'm so so so happy today.... saba has achieved so much in such a short period of time.... her hard work and dedication leaves me happily surprised !!! and so so proud.... Congratulation @saba_ka_jahaan for this achievement of silver play button.... and this was just a milestone. And yes big thank you to all of you.. for loving her so much. Aap sab ke bina ye sab possible nahi hota”.

Take a look at the post that Shoaib shared with Saba.

Dipika Kakar has starred in several TV series, and also won Bigg Boss 12. Dipika recently made her venture into movies with the 2018 film titled Paltan. Apart from daily soaps, the actor also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8.

In 2017, she participated in Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib Ibrahim. She made guest appearances in shows like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and Kundali Bhagya, among others. She was last seen in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover.

