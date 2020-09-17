Dipika Kakar Sprains Her Foot; Shares Glimpse Of Her Bandaged Leg

Dipika Kakar recently shared a picture of her sprained foot on her Instagram story. In the picture, her foot can be seen wrapped up in a bandage. The actor also added three sad emoticons in the picture. A GIF of ‘Ouch’ was also added to depict that she is badly hurt. Take a look at Dipika Kakar’s Instagram story.

Dipika Kakkar's ethnic look

Dipika Kakkar recently took to Instagram to share a series of happy pictures of her. The actor was seen bursting out in laughter as she played with her dupatta. Dipika Kakar was seen wearing a white and purple coloured kurta, paired with a dye-printed dupatta. The actor completed her look with silver oxidised earrings and soft makeup look. She shared the pictures with the caption, “I choose to hold happiness in my heart & SMILES on my face â¤ï¸”. Take a look at Dipika Kakar’s Instagram post.

Earlier, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim attended the engagement ceremony of JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi. Many celebrities graced the occasion and pictures from the affair surfaced on the internet. Dipika and Shoaib recently posted pictures from the engagement ceremony and gave a glimpse of the lavish event.

In one of the pictures, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib posed with the couple- Nidhi Dutta and Binoj Gandhi. While Dipika wore a red ethnic gown with a jacket, Shoaib donned a black sherwani. The actor kept it all glammed up with smokey eyes and red lip colour. Nidhi looked stunning in a red embellished lehenga, whereas her beau pulled off a beige sherwani. Both Dipika and Shoaib congratulated the couple on social media. Fans also extended their warm wishes to the couple. Many also complimented Dipika's outfit.

The couple, Dipika-Shoaib, also posted another bunch of their pictures together. In one of the pictures, the actor kept her hands on her husband's lap, whereas, Shoaib Ibrahim stood next to her with his hands resting on her shoulders. The duo posed for a formal portrait. Dipika Kakar also wrote a beautiful note in one of the pictures. She wrote, "You are my today.... all of my tomorrows". Take a look at Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's pictures.

