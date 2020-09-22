Dipika Kakar And Husband Shoaib Ibrahim 'welcomed By Rain' As They Travel To Lonavala

Power couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently packed their backpacks and went on a small getaway with their family to Lonavala. Dipika, who has been quarantining with her in-laws during the lockdown, went to the nearby hill station to celebrate the arrival of the 'YouTube Silver Play Button' after beloved husband Shoaib's YT channel crossed 430k subscribers. The celebrity couple shelled out major couple goals on social media after they gave fans a sneak-peek into their quality time with each other.

Also Read | Dipika Kakar Sprains Her Foot; Shares Glimpse Of Her Bandaged Leg

Shoaib spends 'chain ki ghadi' with wife Dipika in Lonavala

Co-stars-turned-couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were welcomed by 'rain' at their favourite place in Lonavala. Yesterday, the man and wife drove to the hill station with their family to spend some 'we' time along with celebrating Shoaib's achievement of garnering over 430k subscribers on YouTube within a month. The Sasural Simar Ka actor was quick to share a streak of pictures from her holiday with fans on Instagram wherein she's seen enjoying the Lonavala rains as she cuddled up to her paww-dorable pooch.

Sharing the pictures on her IG handle, Dipika wrote, "Rain welcoming us to our favourite place". Later, she also shared a candid picture with her hubby to give everyone a peek into their mini celebration after the newly-turned YouTuber Shoaib Ibrahim finally received the 'Silver Play Button' from YouTube for crossing 100k subscribers on the video-sharing platform. However, the Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey actor has already surpassed 430k subscribers on YouTube. Thus, to celebrate his achievement, Dipika ordered for a custom-made cake which exactly resembled the 'Silver Play Button' and gushed, "Manyyyyyy Congratulations (sic)".

Check out her IG posts below:

Also Read | Dipika Kakar Pampers Husband Shoaib Ibrahim With His Favourite Food

Meanwhile, Shoaib Ibrahim also took to his Instagram handle to share a mushy photograph with his wifey from the wilderness of Lonavala and penned a heartfelt caption for her. Shoaib called Dipika his 'chain ki ghadi' as he wrote, "Aafaton ke daur mein, chein ki ghadi hai tu meri zindagi hai tu (In times of crisis, you are the peace my life)". Take a look at the love birds' romantic moment together below:

Also Read | Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Steal The Show With Dapper Traditional Look At Nidhi's Engagement

Watch the full 'Day 1 Of Our Family Holiday' Vlog shared by Shoaib Ibrahim on his YouTube channel:

Also Read | Dipika Kakar Praises Sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim For Her 'silver Achievement'; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.