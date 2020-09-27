Did You Know Dipika Kakar’s Acting Debut Was Not 'Sasural Simar Ka' But THIS 2010 Show?

Dipika Kakar is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. The actor rose to fame with the Color’s TV popular daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka (2011), where she played the lead character of the perfect Indian housewife, Simar Bhardwaj. But, fans will be surprised to know that not Sasural Simar Ka but in fact it was some other show from 2010 that marked Dipika Kakar's acting debut. Read further ahead to know more about the actor’s career.

Dipika Kakar’s acting debut

Dipika Kakar is a widely known Indian television actor who left the job of a flight attendant in order to join the entertainment industry. Even though she is most commonly known for playing the character of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, very few are aware of the fact that she made her acting debut in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. The show is an Indian television daily soap that premiered on January 18, 2010, and aired on the channel Imagine TV.

Produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms, the plot of the series revolves around the story of an innocent girl, Laxmi, who gets branded as the reincarnation of a Goddess because she brings good luck to her religious family. Dipika Kakar was cast to play the lead character in the series that went off-air on July 16, 2010, reportedly due to low TRPs.

Dipika Kakar then gained acknowledgement when she was cast as the lead character in Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka. The actor was cast opposite Shoaib Ibrahim in the series. Romance between the two actors started to brew on the sets of the show. Not only did Dipika Kakar gain a huge name and recognition through the show but she also got her real-life fairytale love story, as she is now married to Shoaib Ibrahim.

After staying on-air for over six years, Sasural Simar Ka went off-air on March 2, 2018. She then went ahead to win the Bigg Boss 12 title and stole the hearts of the fans. Dipika Kakar was last seen in Star Plus’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, opposite Karan Grover. The show went off-air earlier this year.

