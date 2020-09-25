Shoaib Ibrahim Plans A Dinner Date For Wife As She Reached 1 Million YouTube Subscribers

Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his YouTube handle and shared how he planned a surprise dinner date for his wife Dipika who recently got 1 million subscribers on her Youtube channel. In his entire video, he shared all bits of planning and execution of his surprise dinner date for his wife Dipika Kakar. Take a look at the cute video shared by Shoaib Ibrahim on his official YouTube handle.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's perfect dinner date

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are one of the popular TV couples. Shoaib Ibrahim keeps sharing glimpses of his life on his Youtube channel and recently he shared a cute video of him where he can be seen planning a romantic dinner date for his wife. In the entire video, he kept sharing information about all the planning with his fans and managed to keep it a secret till the very end from his wife, Dipika. The couple was out celebrating at a hotel in Lonavala when Shoaib mentioned in his video as to how he will be planning a surprise for his wife as she reached 1 million subscribers on her Youtube channel.

He sneaked out of the hotel room to enquire about how he can plan and execute his idea to make it a perfect surprise dinner date for Dipika Kakkar. Shoaib was seen chatting with the hotel staff to help him with the surprise date. He planned it with them and later went back to his room without mentioning anything to Dipika. He later took her to the hotel where he had planned his date.

One of the corner tables was all decorated with rose petals along with a bunch of red heart-shaped balloons. Dipika Kakkar was surprised by looking at the entire set up done by the hotel staff along with her husband Shoaib and thanked him for the lovely treat. Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim later had their special dinner and celebrated the beautiful day with a cake. Their fans loved the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the video. Take a look:

‘Dipika Ki Duniya’

Dipika Kakkar is also one of the YouTube sensations and has an official handle named Dipika Ki Duniya where she shares glimpses of her life. So far, she has shared a few videos in which she can be seen cooking amazing food, preparing for her family holidays, unboxing her husband’s YouTube silver button, and so on. She became active on her YouTube channel about a month ago and reached a million subscribers in a short span of time.

Image Source- Dipika Kakkar Instagram

