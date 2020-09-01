Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Steal The Show With Dapper Traditional Look At Nidhi's Engagement

Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim recently attended the engagement ceremony of Nidhi Dutta and beau Binoy Gandhi. Pictures from the function have been going viral for the beautiful decor and stunning outfits. Dipika and Shoaib’s outfits were loved by the internet users as they both looked dapper in proper traditional attire.

Dipika and Shoaib at Nidhi Dutta’s engagement

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently posted pictures from the engagement ceremony of JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta, and Binoj Gandhi. In the pictures posted, Dipika Kakar is seen dressed in a complete-red traditional outfit. The three-piece traditional wear has a shimmery self-coloured blouse, a plain flowy skirt and a full sleeve, full-length jacket which has intricate sequin work all over.

In jewellery, she is seen wearing heavy golden-white earrings with pearls hanging at the end. She has also added a studded ring which enhances the overall look. In makeup, Dipika Kakar is donning matching red lipstick with shimmery and dramatic eye makeup. Here is a look at Dipika’s overall look.

Shoaib Ibrahim, on the other hand, is spotted wearing a crisp blue sherwani which fits perfectly. It has two bronze buttons on the chest which add a sophisticated touch to the outfit. He has paired the traditional look with brown leather shoes which has mixed shades. His hair has been set well with a properly trimmed beard. Have a look at pictures from Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram here.

The couple also posted a bunch of pictures together on their social media. In the first picture, the two love birds are posing for a formal photograph where Dipika Kakar is sitting with hands on the lap while Shoaib Ibrahim stands next to her with hands resting on her shoulders. Have a look at the picture here.

JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta and filmmaker Bijoy Gandhi recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Juhu. The function was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan. A few other actors like Arjun Rampal took to Instagram to wish the couple on the new phase of life.

