On Dipika Kakar's Birthday, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Bakes Cake For Her; See Pics

Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar turned a year older today, August 6. On her special day, husband Shoaib Ibrahim baked a cake for her and also stuck up some balloons on the wall. Dipika shared a series of photos on her Instagram feed and gave a sneak peek into her birthday celebration at night.

Shoaib Ibrahim bakes cake for Dipika

On Wednesday night, Dipika took to her Instagram stories and shared videos which gave a glimpse of how Shoaib baked a cake for her at home. In the video, Shoaib is seen telling Dipika to not disturb her as he coats the cake with frosting. Dipika captioned the post as, "Dekho mera birthday cake kaun bana raha hai." (Look who is baking my birthday cake) Take a look.

After the celebration was done, Dipika shared another series of pictures and thanked husband Shoaib for pampering her. As seen in the first picture, Dipika happily looks at her cake. While some pink balloons are stuck up on the wall, there also are some flowers placed beside her cake. The next picture sees Shoaib offering a piece of cake to Dipika.

On sharing the photographs, Dipika wrote, "Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you’ve done this.Thank uuuuuuuu @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself.... its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far... and this has made this birthday super special for me."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's photos

After cutting her cake, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner also went live on her Instagram account and gave a detailed view of her cake. Dipika Kakar thanked her fans who wished her on her birthday. She also showed how everyone in the family sat down happily and relished the cake. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018 and ever since then, have been shelling out major couple goals.

