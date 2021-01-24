Dipika Kakar Dotes On Her 'nanad' Saba Ibrahim, Here's A Look At Their Adorable Bond

Television actor Dipika Kakar married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in Feb 2018. The latter has a younger sister, Saba Ibrahim. Dipika shares an adorable bond with her nanad, Saba as she often shares pictures and videos on social media, appreciating the latter's presence in her life. Saba Ibrahim is a lifestyle influencer and well-known YouTuber. Take a look at Dipika Kakar's Instagram posts that showcase her bond with her sister-in-law.

Dipika Kakar dotes on her sister-in-law, Saba

In August 2020, Saba Ibrahim received the silver button for her YouTube channel, Saba Ibrahim. Dipika congratulated Saba by sharing their picture together with the latter holding the silver button. The actor also penned a lovely note for her. Talking about the latter, Dipika said, "you set an example for so many people". She further added, "you had no knowledge you learnt, worked hard and today this So so so proud of u!!! My self-made independent little girl".

In June 2020, when Saba reached another milestone on YouTube, sister-in-law Dipika couldn't wait to express her happiness. On Saba hitting 500k subscribers on YouTube, Kakar shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring the former. As seen in the caption, the actor stated that Saba and herself have 500k subscribers each on YouTube and so they were celebrating one million together.

Dipika also bought a cake that said '1M'. As mentioned in the caption, Dipika Kakar thanked all her fans for showering all the love for Dipika and Saba. She also thanked her family for 'unconditionally loving and supporting'.

On Feb 5, 2020, Dipika Kakar shared an Instagram picture featuring Saba. In this image, both celebs stunned in ethnic wear. While Dipika wore a Lucknowi dress, Saba was spotted in an Indo-western ensemble. Sharing the picture on social media, the former wrote, "always with me for me @saba_ka_jahaan".

On Saba Ibrahim's birthday, Dipika Kakar shared an adorable post on social media. She posted the b'day celebrations' pictures and penned a lovely birthday note. Dipika said, "Yess I Loveeeeee You My sweetheart @saba_ka_jahaan A very very Happy Birthday to you!!! May you always be blessed with happiness and only happiness in your life".

On Dipika Kakar's birthday, Saba surprised the former with b'day cake. She posted a picture of them together. Dipika was spotted sporting a b'day hat. Sharing her birthday celebration picture on Instagram, Kakar wrote, "I love you".

