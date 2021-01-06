Dipika Kakar Shares Video Of Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Acing Tongue Twister; Watch

Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, to share a video of her husband Shoaib Ibrahim acing a tongue twister. Along with the video, Dipika penned a sweet note where she went all out to praise her husband for being so talented. On seeing this video fans are sure to go all gaga over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dipika Kakar shared a sweet video of her husband Shoaib Ibrahim reciting a tongue twister. In the video, Shoaib Ibrahim can be heard saying, “à¤ªà¥€à¤¤à¤² à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¤à¥€à¤²à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ªà¤ªà¥€à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥€à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¥€à¤²à¤¾” (Pital ke Patile mein Papita Pila Pila) five times. As he goes on to recite the tongue twister, Shoaib manages to ace the act without making a single mistake. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a sky blue hoodie along with a pair of blue jeans. He completed his look with a pair of watch and one-sided hairdo.

Along with the video, Dipika Kakar goes on to pen a sweet caption as she goes on praise her husband. She writes, “Lo ji inhone ye bhi bol diya. My tongue twister master @shoaib2087”. She added, “Ab @saba_ka_jahaan koi aisa dhoondo jo ye naa bol paayein”. Watch the video below.

On seeing this post, several users went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users went on to laud the actor’s skills, while some penned some sweet notes. One of the users wrote, “so cool”. While the other one wrote, “Love this”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, Dipika Kakar along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim went on to celebrate her sister-in-law’s birthday. Shoaib took to Instagram to share a sweet video of his sister's birthday celebration while the actor uploaded a story with her and captioned it as 'It's my doll's birthday'. Take a look at the post below.

