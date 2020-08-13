Mohit Malhotra's Net Worth Sees A Steady Rise From 'Splitsvilla 2' To 'Naagin 5'; Read

Mohit Malhotra kick-started his career with MTV's Splitsvilla 2 in the year 2009. The actor was a contestant on the show and his performance received lots of love from fans. Mohit Malhotra is all set to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's gripping series titled Naagin 5. Here's a look at Mohit Malhotra's net worth details.

Mohit Malhotra's net worth

According to the report of Superstarsbio.com, Mohit Malhotra's net worth is approximately Rs 14 crore ($2 Million). Born to Ashok Malhotra and Anju Malhotra, Mohit graduated from Delhi. After impressing fans with his stint in Splitsvilla 2, he was then roped in to play the role of Birju in Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke.

Mohit Malhotra's shows

Mohit Malhotra's shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Anhoniyon Ka Andhera were well-received by fans. He rose to fame after his role as Kartik Sharma in the daily soap titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in which he received much-love from the audience. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain also stars Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

In 2013, Mohit played the role of Vihaan in Sony TV's Kya Huaa Tera Vaada. The show also features Mona Singh, Pawan Shankar among others. After which he appeared in back-to-back serials like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Beintehaa, Jamai Raja, Laal Ishq, Daayan among others. Meanwhile, Mohit Malhotra has also been a host on several shows. Mohit made his Bollywood debut with Hacked, alongside Hina Khan.

Naagin 5 promo

On August 12, the makers of Naagin 5 dropped a new promo of the show. As seen in the video, Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar are set for revenge, as they come face to face. Dheeraj's character brutally hits Mohit's character, and the latter falls on the ground. Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna will also be a part of the show.

