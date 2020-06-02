Naagin 5: Bigg Boss Fame Dipika Kakar In Talks To Play Next Lead?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin franchise has been gaining the highest TRPs since it started to air. The fourth season of Naagin was being telecasted before the nationwide lockdown took place. However, reports suggest that the makers of the show have already started to work on the fifth season of Naagin and have approached Bigg Boss 12 winner, Dipika Kakar for the same. Read ahead to know about the latest development-

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar approached for Naagin 5

Dipika Kakar, who won the hearts of the audience, through the reality television show Bigg Boss 12, and took the trophy home, has been making the headlines since her reality show stint. The actor has reportedly been approached to play the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural show Naagin’s fifth season. If speculations are to be believed, Ekta Kapoor has been keen on casting Dipika Kakar for the longest time, but things, unfortunately, couldn’t work out earlier. Rumours of the Bigg Boss 5 runner-up Mehek Chahel too being cast for Naagin 5 have started to make the rounds.

It is reported that the fourth season of Naagin will be going off-air after the lockdown. The cast of Naagin 4 will be shooting for the wrap-up episodes of the series that is said to have a four-episode finale. Talking about the show going off-air, Nia Sharma, who played the lead character in Naagin 4, told a leading entertainment daily that honestly speaking, she can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected by the global pandemic and no one knows when the shoots will resume. When the shoots restart after two-three months, people would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, she too would have taken a similar decision.

Confirming the news, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to post a video on her official Twitter handle. In the video, she said that she has been asked constantly about Naagin 4, so she wants to clear the things, once and for all. Naagin 4 is getting a fantastic end because you can’t start from the middle in order to start a finish. Ekta Kapoor revealed that they are in fact ending Naagin 4 and then getting back to Naagin 5 immediately.

On the work front

Dipika Kakar rose to fame with the Color’s TV popular daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka, where she played the lead character. She then went ahead to win the Bigg Boss 12 title and stole the hearts of the fans. Dipika Kakar was last seen in Star Plus’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, opposite Karan Grover. The show went off-air earlier this year.

