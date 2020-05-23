Dipika Kakar Shows How To Prepare Mehendi And Outfit During Lockdown; See Video Here

Dipika Kakar is a popular celebrity known for her work in the Indian television industry. She is also popular for her YouTube videos that have given a massive fan following. Ever since the Holy month of Ramadan began, Dipika has been sharing snaps and videos on her Instagram starting from Sehri to Iftaari. Dipika Kakar recently got married to Shoaib Ibrahim and she too has been observing the fast with him. Dipika has been quite active on social media and she surely has been updating all her fans about the things she has been doing along with her husband in order to keep themselves busy during the month of Ramzan.

Dipika Kakar's DIY hacks video on YouTube

Dipika has recently shared a video on her YouTube with DIY techniques to create your own Mehendi and Eid outfit. Her youtube channel goes by the name ‘Dipika Ki Duniya’. This happens to be Dipika’s first YouTube video and she has gotten some DIY tricks and tips to make this quarantine Eid better at home amid the Coronavirus spread.

The video was uploaded just hours ago and it has already managed to bring in over one lakh viewers. Her channel has also gained a good subscriber amount of 22.2 thousand which is not a piece of cake. Her latest video shows the viewers how to make a perfect DIY Henna paste along with a new DIY Eid outfit.

Dipika Kakar is seen giving perfect tips and tricks to make this Eid better. Her new video might just be the most helpful content for all the viewers amid Eid in the lockdown. Watch the video below:

More about Dipika Kakar

On the professional end, Dipika Kakar was recently seen in the popular TV show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The show revolves around Sonakshi who is a renowned television actress of a popular show and Rohit, a highly successful cardiologist. The show focuses on how the two cross paths and develop a unique bond for each other. The two find it very difficult to pursue each other as they struggle with their demanding careers. The series stars popular stars of the industry including Karan Grover, Mohini Kewalramani, Ashish Nayyar, Shalini Kapoor and Anahita Jahanbaksh. The show was aired on Star Plus from June 17, 2019, till March 14, 2020. The shoe was produced by Sandiip Sikcand under SOL Productions and was directed by Sameer Kulkarni.

