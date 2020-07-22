Dipika Kakar Reveals What She Missed The Most During The Lockdown, Shares Pic

Television actor Dipika Kakar recently took to her social media handle to reveal what she missed the most during the lockdown. And it is nothing else but shopping. Yes, the actor shared pictures hold a long bill in her hand and seems like she went on to pay a hefty bill for her grocery shopping.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dipika shared pictures of her standing outside a supermarket holding a long bill in her hand. The actor can be seen sporting a royal blue long sleeves kurta along with floral green palazzo. She completed the look with a mask and hand gloves and also opted for a red handbag.

Along with the picture, Dipika also revealed how much she missed shopping. She wrote, “one of the things i missed the most, going to the store and shopping for my grocery”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Netizens praised the actor for staying indoors and also stepping out by taking necessary precautions. Some fans also lauded the actor for her good looks. One of the fans wrote, “AwwwwwðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸Happiness is visible on your face”. While the other one was stunned seeing her shopping bill and wrote, “Shopping list will be taller than us nowadays”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor has been keeping fans entertained through her social media handle. She often goes on to share several pictures, videos and other posts on her Instagram handle. During the lockdown period, the actor has been experimenting with her culinary skills. She went on to share posts of her making some delicious looking biryani to baking some mouth-watering cakes. Dipika has also been sharing several recipes of her yummy food items with her fans and netizens.

On the work front

Dipika was last seen in the much-acclaimed television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actor essayed the role of Sonakshi and was paired alongside Karan V Grover as Rohit. The daily soap went off-air in March 2020 and fans have been waiting for the actor to announce her next project soon. However, she is currently spending time with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim amidst lockdown.

