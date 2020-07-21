Dipika Kakar Goes Grocery Shopping After A Long Time; Shares Picture Of Her Long Bill

Television actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were seen together on the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka and went on to become one of the most loved couples on-screen. Ever since the duo got married in real life, they have been setting relationship goals for fans. Shoaib and Dipika have been married for over 2 years now. In this time of lockdown, they have continued to stay in touch with their fans through social media. Recently, Dipika took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her first visit to the grocery store amid the pandemic.

Dipika Kakar's visit to the grocery store

Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram on July 20 and shared a collage from her visit to the grocery store. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a long navy blue Kurti and a light green ghagra with leaves print on it. She also wore a mask and gloves for her safety in the picture. In one of the pictures, she was also seen holding the long bill that she made on her first adventure amid the pandemic. In the captions, she wrote "one of the things i missed the most, going to the store and shopping for my grocery ðŸ˜". Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this, she has been quite active as a food blogger and has been sharing recipes with her fans. In one of her latest Instagram post, she shared a picture of the cupcakes that she made. In the post, she was seen sitting on a long comfy chair as she holds the cakes in her hand and poses for a picture. In the post, she is seen sporting a red and white churidar. She captioned the post and wrote "I am the happiest when Im cooking ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ and specially when im cooking for sonething special!! Special Banana Walnut muffins for @saba_ka_jahaan !!!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this on June 20, she celebrated her husband Sohaib's birthday day and she made it special by giving him a gift. But she gave her the gift a few days after his birthday. Dipika gifted Shoaib Ibrahim a black guitar for after getting it the actors seemed quite delighted. In the caption, Dipika wrote that the Shoaib was “Excited Like a Child”. Take a look at the post here.

