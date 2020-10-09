Dipika Kakar And Husband Shoaib Ibrahim's Inspiring Journey Of Love

Dipika Kakar and Sohaib Ibrahim got married in 2018. The couple had to go through a lot of hardships before deciding on getting married. Since then, the Sasural Simar ka actors have always won their fans' hearts by posting adorable pictures on social media. Here is the timeline of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's relationship.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's relationship

Falling in love

According to Pinkvilla, before meeting Shoaib Ibrahim, Deepika Kakar was married to pilot Raunak Samson. They got married in 2012 but after 3 years got a divorce. The reason was not revealed but they separated while Dipika Kakar was working for Sasural Simar Ka. She met Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar ka where the two were an on-screen couple.

During the shoots, people could sense sparks that flew between them. But it was only after Shoaib exited that they realised they had true feelings for each other.

Making their relationship official

For three years, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim hid the fact they have been dating. They did not want anyone to know about it. Dipika wanted to be completely sure as she had gotten out of a troubled marriage and did not want things to go wrong here. In 2018, the couple revealed that they were officially dating.

Facing the society

Soon after they announced their relationship, rumours spread that Dipika had troubles in her marriage because she had an affair with Shoaib. People speculated that she was cheating on her ex-husband while she was working with Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. However, the couple faced all these rumours and difficulties together.

Deciding to get married

In 2018, they finally decided to get married against odds. They had a small wedding ceremony in Bhopal with friends and family. They did not want the media to get involved in the process. They later shared pictures of their Nikah ceremony on their social media and made headlines soon after. Today, Dipika Kakar and her husband are often seen sharing pictures with each other and frequently interact with fans.

