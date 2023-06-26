Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Open Up On Son's Premature Birth, Say 'get To See Him...'

On June 21, TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with their first child. The infant was born a month before the due date. In their latest vlog, the couple reflected on the ordeal of premature birth and reveals that they were completely caught off guard by the situation.

3 things you need to know

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood for the first time.

The couple are now parents to a baby boy.

Owing to his premature delivery, the baby is currently being kept in the NICU for recovery.

'It is not a good sight to see our baby in NICU'

The couple is keeping their fans updated about their daily life through their YouTube channel. In their latest vlog, the new parents share how they were not prepared for the arrival of the baby. They shared that the Sasural Simar Ka actress went into labour after returning from Shoaib’s birthday dinner on the night of June 20. Post which they had to rush to the hospital at 3 am.

(Shoaib Ibrahim shared a health update of his wife Dipika Kakar postpartum. | Image: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

Shoaib expressed his gratitude to the team of doctors who helped them get through the difficult time. He also mentioned that even though it is not a pleasant sight to see the baby in the NICU, the doctor advised them to have faith. The couple revealed that they get to see their son two times a day, wherein they touch him to give him warmth, as suggested by doctors.

'I enjoyed my delivery process'

Talking about the journey of her delivery, the actress shared that she too was a premature baby. She added that her mother could relate to the situation as she was born 3 months before the due date. As the baby was born in a pre-mature condition, the next 8 weeks will be painful for her.

(Dipika Kakar was due to deliver her child in July, but she delivered a month in advance. | Image: Dipika Kakar/Instagram)

Dipika also shared that she ‘enjoyed’ her delivery process. She recalled being under anaesthesia when the doctor asked her whether she thought the baby would be a boy or a girl. The actress recounts guessing that it will be a boy correctly and screaming in excitement when she was right.