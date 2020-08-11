Shoaib Ibrahim Sings 'Maine Pucha Chaand Se' For Dipika Kakar, Her Reaction Is Priceless

On Dipika Kakar's birthday, August 6, Shoaib Ibrahim crooned Maine Pucha Chaand Se by Mohammed Rafi for his wife. He also sang Tu Tu Hai Wahi and many other songs and played the guitar too. Shoaib Ibrahim planned an evening surprise for his wife, along with friends and family.

As seen in the clip, as Shoaib Ibrahim sang the songs, Dipika Kakar stood beside him and blushed. Through the caption, Shoaib revealed he was glad it all went according to his plan. He wrote, "The birthday girl was super happy." As soon as Shoaib's post was up, a fan wrote, "How cute." Whereas, many dropped hearts and flooded the comments section with love.

Shoaib Ibrahim sings for Dipika Kakar

Also Read | Dipika Kakar's Net Worth As 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Actor Rings In Her Birthday; Read

Also Read | Dipika Kakar's Birthday: Romantic Pics Of The Actor With Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim Will Give You Couple Goals

On his wife's birthday, Shoaib Ibrahim also baked a cake for Dipika. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor took to her Instagram stories and shared videos that gave a glimpse of how Shoaib baked a cake for her at home. In the video, Shoaib was also seen telling Dipika to not disturb her as he was busy coating the cake with frosting. After which, at 12 in the night, he decorated the house with balloons and flowers and celebrated Dipika's birthday.

As soon as Dipika's cake cutting session was done, she penned a heartfelt note for her husband and thanked him for always pampering her. On sharing a series of pictures, Dipika wrote, "Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you’ve done this.Thank uuuuuuuu @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself.... its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far... and this has made this birthday super special for me."

Also Read | On Dipika Kakar's Birthday, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Bakes Cake For Her; See Pics

Lastly, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a mushy picture with Dipika and penned a birthday note for her on Instagram. Calling her his reason for 'happiness', Shoaib wrote, "I just want to make you happy." He also expressed that wherever he may do, would fall less. However, he hoped his small effort made her feel special on her birthday.

Also Read | Dipika Kakar's Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For "his Happiness"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.