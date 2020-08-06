Dipika Kakar's Birthday Special: 5 Times The Diva Aced Her Voguish Ethnic Ensembles

Tellyland's favourite bahu Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar rings in her 34th birthday today. On this special day, Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim surprised the birthday girl with a stunning cake baked by the actor himself. Dipika Kakkar is counted amongst the most popular divas on Indian Television who has time and again impressed viewers with her distinct portrayal of characters on the small screen. Apart from her on-screen avatars, the former Bigg Boss winner is also widely adored for her fashion choices, especially when it comes to ethnic attires. Take a look at the times when Dipika Kakkar stunned us with her voguish traditional picks.

Times When Dipika Kakar Aced Her Ethereal Ethnic Ensembles

1. Yellow Lehenga

When one thinks of a lehenga, yellow isn't the first shade which comes to our mind. However, by looking at this Dipika Kakar's Instagram photo, your opinion will certainly change. Dipika looks majestic in this gorgeous yellow lehenga with minimalistic silver mirror work embroidery. She paired it with a one-shoulder blouse and heavily accessorised her traditional look with oversized chunky gold earrings and a matching mang-tika.

2. Black Kurta Set

On the occasion of Eid this year, Dipika Kakar opted for this fascinating black kurta set with matching dupatta. With a golden border and pink floral prints, this ethnic dress looks marvellous on the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress. It is a simple yet stunning look that one can easily re-create. Not to miss her matte makeup and bold lipstick shade.

3. The Traditional Saree

Dipika Kakar looks ravishing in this traditional Bengali saree. The way she donnes the traditional drapes with a bright red blouse is something one must take fashion inspiration from. The Qayamat Ki Raat actor opted for a tied up hair bun with a middle parting. She dolled up with some golden accessories and glowy makeup. But, what draws one's attention the most in this picture of the birthday girl is her spot on smokey eye makeup and the cute maroon bindi.

4. Blush Pink Ethnic Ensemble

Next in the list of Dipika Kakar's fashionable traditional outfits is this outlandish blush pink lehenga with a strappy top in the same shade. The heavy golden embroidery elevates her entire look to many folds. The soft shade of the lehenga suits Dipika in the most endearing way. She accessorized her modern-traditional look with a pair of statement chandbalis. It won't be incorrect to say that Dipika Kakar totally rocked this stylish number.

5. Lucknavi Kurta

If you are an ardent admirer of Dipika Kakar then you must be aware of her fetish for Lucknowi kurtas. The fashionista totally loves her Lucknowi kurtas and is often spotted wearing them on multiple occasions. In this Dipika Kakar's Instagram photo, the diva aces the traditional casual attire like a pro. For breaking the monotonous sky-blue shade of the entire Lucknowi dress, Kakar opted for pink bangles and matching mojaris.

