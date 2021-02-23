Disha Parmar Beams With Joy As She Poses With Rahul Vaidya, Calls Him 'trophy'

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar have won many hearts when the former confessed his love for her on national television. After the reality show, he was a part of, ended recently, all the contestants have reached their home and are partying with their family members and friends. The singer threw a bash at his Lokhandwala residence to celebrate his stint on the reality show. His ladylove Disha Parmar, took to Instagram, to share a loving post for Rahul.

Disha Parmar calls Rahul Vaidya her trophy

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya posed together at a party at Rahul's residence on February 22. She shared a mushy post with the singer and captioned it, "My trophy is home." Disha and Rahul's pair received immense appreciation and love from all the fans who were rooting for him to win the Season 14 of the reality show.

Rahul Vaidya is remembered by his fans for his numerous fights on the show with Rubina as well as for his big proposal that he planned for his girlfriend on her birthday. In the picture posted, Disha Parmar is seen in a white polka dot dress beaming in happiness as her "trophy" returns home. Rahul Vaidya is seen in an all-red athleisure outfit. See post.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya had also made his own version of the "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" meme. The video begins with Rahul introducing himself and then his house. Soon the camera moves towards his family members, where even Disha Parmar can be spotted. As the camera pans towards them, the entire Vaidya family screams "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai". Check out the video below.

While Rahul Vaidya has recently come out of the reality show after winning the hearts of a lot of fans. Disha Parmar can be seen sharing many updates of her life on her social media. She often shares glimpses from her photoshoots. Disha Parmar rose to fame after playing the role of Pankhudi Gupta in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta for two years from 2012 to 2014. She has also guest-starred in several other shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that the actor was a part of several reality shows and then played the role of Jhanvi Agarwal and Jia Mehra on the show Woh Apna Sa from 2017 to 2018.

