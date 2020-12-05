Disha Parmar Responds To Netizens Who Ask Her To Break Up With Rahul Vadiya; Read

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently the contestant on a reality show, had sent a proposal video for actor Disha Parmar. The proposal video was also posted on Rahul Vaidya's Instagram and won over the Internet. After that, every post on Disha Parmar's Instagram began to receive comments from fans who wanted her to respond to the proposal. And recently after Rahul’s spat with Rubina Dilaik on the show, the actor’s fans began tagging Disha Parmar and suggesting her that she should break up with Rahul Vaidya. However, Disha Parmar has now responded to the tweets.

Actor Disha Parmar took to her Twitter handle on Friday, December 4, 2020, to respond to the tweets that went on to give her relationship advice. The actor penned a tweet that read, "Bohot achi kahawat hai... Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai.. woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte” She added, “And all you not so Well wishers... keep your suggestions to yourself … I can take my own decisions! #PeaceOut". Take a look at her tweet below.

The tweet shared by Disha has already gone on to receive over 6,000 likes and more than 1000 comments. Fans also went on to flood the comment section lauding the actor for her tweet and sharing what’s on her mind. Some of the users commented about how well the actor spoke her mind. While some praised her and said that they stand by her decision whatsoever it is. One of the users wrote, “Disha ignore haters we all r with u we luv u n respect ur decision”. While the other one wrote, “well-said Disha”. Check out a few tweets from fans below.

About the duo

As for Disha's relationship with Rahul, the two met through mutual friends a couple of years ago. Disha and Rahul were seen together in 2019 when an album named 'Yaad Teri' was also released by the singer. As a couple, the music video showed Rahul and Disha and was well received by the public.

