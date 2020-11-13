Disha Parmar Shares What's On Her Mind Even As Rahul Vaidya's Proposal Remains Unanswered

Despite replying to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal, Disha Parmar took to her Instagram handle and shared what was on her mind. Now, as fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are awaiting her response to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal, take a look at Disha Parmar’s Instagram and see how the fans reacted to her recent post.

What's on Disha's mind?

As fans have been curious about Disha’s reply to the proposal and keep checking Disha Parmar’s Instagram, she recently shared a post and somehow disappointed fans for not responding to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal. Disha recently shared this picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen slaying her vibrant look in red lipstick and perfectly winged eyeliner. In the caption, she stated that watermelon Martini was on her mind and added a cocktail emoji to it. All her fans took to Disha Parmar’s Instagram and praised her look by calling her beautiful while others adorably teased her and said that it was Rahul who was actually on her mind and not watermelon Martini. Many other fans urged her to respond to Rahul Vaidya's proposal and say yes to him. Take a look at how the fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reacted to Disha’s post.



The proposal video was also posted on Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram and it won the internet. Every post on Disha Parmar’s Instagram began receiving comments from fans who wanted her to respond to the proposal. Disha Parmar shared this post on the occasion of her birthday wearing a mesmerizing red floral dress with black glittering footwear. In the caption, she wrote that life was overwhelming and now she is adding another year to this ride. She hailed to the amazing times coming ahead and wished herself a happy birthday. Many actors such as Kajal Pisal, Hina Khan, Ashish Kapoor, among others, wished her on her birthday. Many of the fans took to her Instagram and wished her a happy birthday while a lot of them slipped in comments asking her to respond to Rahul’s proposal and say yes to him. Several fans cutely urged her to say yes and filled the post with red hearts but did not receive any response from their lovely actor.

