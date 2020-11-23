From Disha Parmar To Niti Taylor, What Were Your Favourite TV Star Up To Last Week?

As the Diwali week started, television actors treated their fans by posting some pictures of themselves and created a buzz on social media. One of them was Disha Parmar, who was seen celebrating Diwali at home by posting a beautiful picture in traditional wear with Diya’s and lights around. In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a blue suit which was designed By Palak Agrawal. Meanwhile, what happened was that the popular television star Shweta Tiwari was also seen wearing the same outfit while celebrating Diwali. She shared pictures of the same on her Instagram. They both paired their outfit with the no-makeup look.

Have a look at Disha Parmar's Instagram post

A few days ago, television actor Ravi Dubey shared a post where he was seen having a small celebration for the beginning of the Jamai Raja sequel. In his picture, Dubey was seen cutting a cake with Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur, who are the leads. In his caption, he thanked everybody who was a part of the journey and was enjoying the celebration. Nia Sharma also posted the celebration on her Instagram.

Have a look at Ravi Dubey's Instagram

Ravi Dubey Shares A Funny Throwback Video Of Wife Mrs Dubey Singing DDLJ Song

Vikram Singh Chauhan & Aditi Sharma who are the leads of the television drama series named Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! bid goodbye to the viewers as the show went off-air. Both of them shared the same pictures on their Instagram handles with gratifying captions. Fans and followers showered their posts with love and commented saying how much they would miss them.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors bid goodbye

The television actress Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram for expressing her excitement for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. She posted multiple pictures where was seen in beautiful traditional wear. Surbhi is presently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna on Instagram

Niti Taylor, an Indian Television actress is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Recently, Niti Taylor took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with her father. In the caption, she wished her father a happy birthday along with sweet wishes. The picture that she has posted is from her wedding, which took place recently.

Niti Taylor's Instagram post -

