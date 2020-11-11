Who Is Disha Parmar? Read More About Rahul Vaidya's Lady Love

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar who gained fame since her role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara had been dating for two years. The singer will be seen proposing to his long time girlfriend on national television tonight, which is also Disha's birthday eve. For all the fans wondering who Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend is? Here's a biography of Disha Parmar.

Who is Disha Parmar?

Disha Parmar is a television star who was seen in various television series. She is most specifically remembered from her debut series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. The show came out in 2012, Disha was just 17 years old when she starred against the Television star Nakuul Mehta. She played the lead role named Pankhuri and received tons of compliments for her portrayal of this character. The show became an instant hit amongst the audience putting Nakuul and Disha on the hall of fame with their show.

In 2017, Disha starred in another Television series Woh Apna Sa. Disha played the lead in this serial as well. Woh Apna Sa cast had two female leads played by Disha Parmar and Riddhi Dogra. Sudeep Sahir played the role of Aditya, the protagonist of the show. Apart from these series, Disha is also a very popular face in a lot of Indian Television Commercials.

Disha was born on November 11, 1992, in the capital city of India, Delhi. She joined a modelling and talent management agency in Delhi and bagged her first role with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai. As for Disha's relationship with Rahul, the two met a few years ago through mutual friends. The duo hit it off instantly and became quite close. Disha and Rahul were seen together in 2019 when the singer released a song called, Yaad Teri. The music video showed Rahul and Disha as a couple and was well received by the audience.

Here's a sneak peek into Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Photos

Here are some of the photos that Disha Parmar posted on her Instagram account with Rahul Vaidya. Fans speculated the two could be more than friends when they travelled to Pune in a chopper together for a music concert in 2019. The close friendship between Disha and Rahul could only stir speculations as to what the reality of the relationship is, until Rahul Vaidya's surprising proposal.

Image Credits: @dishaparmar Instagram

