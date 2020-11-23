Last Updated:

Disha Parmar Reveals She Answered Rahul Vaidya's Proposal, Fans Advise Against Saying Yes

Disha Parmar reveals she's sent her answer to Rahul Vaidya's proposal, but her fans warn her against saying 'yes'. Take a look at the fan's tweets.

Surabhi Sabat
Surabhi Sabat
Actor Disha Parmar recently revealed that she has sent her answer to Rahul Vaidya's proposal personally. However many of her fans warn her against saying 'yes' while many also hint her at saying yes too. Read on to see what her fans wrote on Twitter after she said "मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है." 

Rahul Vaidya’s proposal to Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently the contestant on a reality show, had sent a proposal video for actor Disha Parmar. The proposal video was also posted on Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram and it won the internet. After that, every post on Disha Parmar’s Instagram began receiving comments from fans who wanted her to respond to the proposal. She also celebrated her birthday recently, so many of the fans took to her Instagram and wished her a happy birthday while a lot of them slipped in comments asking her to respond to Rahul’s proposal and say yes to him. Several fans advocated against replying yes to the singer, stating that he is an ill-mannered and insulting person who doesn't respect husband-wife relations and thus she shouldn't reply yes to him. However, some also stated that he is a real and straight forward person who speaks his heart, so she should go ahead and respond yes to his marriage proposal. Read on to the few tweets shared by her fans urging her not to say yes, while some also showed their happiness about the duo's possible union. 

Disha Parmar is a television star who was seen in various television series. She is most specifically remembered from her debut series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, which came out in 2012, Disha was just 17 years old when she starred against the Television star Nakuul Mehta. As for Disha's relationship with Rahul, the two met a few years ago through mutual friends. Disha and Rahul were seen together in 2019 when the singer released a song called, Yaad Teri as well. The music video showed Rahul and Disha as a couple and was well received by the audience. Rahul Vaidya is a singer who became popular after his stint at India's first Indian Idol season, where he was the 2nd runner up. 

First Published:
