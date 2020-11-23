Disha Parmar Reveals She Answered Rahul Vaidya's Proposal, Fans Advise Against Saying Yes

Actor Disha Parmar recently revealed that she has sent her answer to Rahul Vaidya's proposal personally. However many of her fans warn her against saying 'yes' while many also hint her at saying yes too. Read on to see what her fans wrote on Twitter after she said "मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है."

मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है .. — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020

ALSO READ| From Disha Parmar To Niti Taylor, What Were Your Favourite TV Star Up To Last Week?

Rahul Vaidya’s proposal to Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently the contestant on a reality show, had sent a proposal video for actor Disha Parmar. The proposal video was also posted on Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram and it won the internet. After that, every post on Disha Parmar’s Instagram began receiving comments from fans who wanted her to respond to the proposal. She also celebrated her birthday recently, so many of the fans took to her Instagram and wished her a happy birthday while a lot of them slipped in comments asking her to respond to Rahul’s proposal and say yes to him. Several fans advocated against replying yes to the singer, stating that he is an ill-mannered and insulting person who doesn't respect husband-wife relations and thus she shouldn't reply yes to him. However, some also stated that he is a real and straight forward person who speaks his heart, so she should go ahead and respond yes to his marriage proposal. Read on to the few tweets shared by her fans urging her not to say yes, while some also showed their happiness about the duo's possible union.

ALSO READ| Who Is Disha Parmar? Read More About Rahul Vaidya's Lady Love

Rahul ko thoda ladkion ki respect krna sikha do... mujhe aise lagti hai ki rahul or disha ki break up ho jayegi — Niharika Sahoo (@Niharik32904448) November 22, 2020

Awww but i wanted you to go & give answer infront of the world 😢 — Morn Star 🎸 #Rahulians (@Morn_Star_) November 21, 2020

National Television pe jisne himmat karke aapko propose kiya h vo bahut pyaar karta h aapse esse pta chalta h, True Friendship ki h usne sabse bb14 me par log apna faiydaa leke nikal lete h , he is really a true man, apne baato pe stand karta h humesha @rahulvaidya23 — Vimlesh Singh Chaudhary (@VimleshSinghCh6) November 22, 2020

i think disha logo ka tweet dekh kr apna irada na badal de.... Rahul sach me real hai...bande me bohot guts hai national TV pe shaadi ka proposal rakha hai ... Is janam me toh rahul tumhra sath kabhi nhi chodhega. — Uzzu (@Uzzu00891515) November 21, 2020

Apka jawab jo bhi ho wo apki marzi pr use kisiki izzat Krna nhi ati aur khas tour pe ladkiyo to bilkul nahi ati ap bhi ek ldki ho jara soch smjhkr jawab dena — Asif Dunge (@DungeAsif) November 22, 2020

We also wanted 2 know but in positive. I have seen so many negative comments please don't get influence or demotivate or upset. Jaha phool khilte hai waha kichad, kaate BHI hote hai so please ignore all those comments. Be happy and God bless you#RahulVaidya #DishaParmar — Canna 🎸 (@Callous143) November 21, 2020

Disha Parmar is a television star who was seen in various television series. She is most specifically remembered from her debut series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, which came out in 2012, Disha was just 17 years old when she starred against the Television star Nakuul Mehta. As for Disha's relationship with Rahul, the two met a few years ago through mutual friends. Disha and Rahul were seen together in 2019 when the singer released a song called, Yaad Teri as well. The music video showed Rahul and Disha as a couple and was well received by the audience. Rahul Vaidya is a singer who became popular after his stint at India's first Indian Idol season, where he was the 2nd runner up.

ALSO READ| Disha Parmar Says 'stop Spreading Fake News' On Engagement Rumours With Rahul Vaidya

ALSO READ| Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Announce Pregnancy; Several TV Celebs Shower Them With Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.