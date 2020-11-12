Disha Parmar Says 'stop Spreading Fake News' On Engagement Rumours With Rahul Vaidya

Indian Idol 1 fame Rahul Vaidya's proposal video for rumoured ladylove and television actor Disha Parmar has become the talk of the town ever since the singer went down on one knee to virtually propose to Disha on a popular reality TV show. As soon as the promo of yesterday's episode started doing rounds on the internet, speculations were rife that Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are already engaged. However, Disha has finally broken her silence about the engagement rumours by rubbishing them and asking everyone to 'calm down'.

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend asks netizens to 'stop spreading fake news'

Actor Disha Parmar, well-known for her role in the soap opera Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, rang into her 26th birthday on November 11, 2020. Thus, on her special day, her rumoured beau Rahul Vaidya decided on making it even more special by proposing to her for marriage. Although Disha has not shared her reaction/response to Rahul's proposal video as of yet, she took to her Twitter handle to dismiss false engagement rumours with the Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar winner.

After a portal named The Khabri claimed that Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are already engaged and shared the same with Twitterati on the micro-blogging platform, Disha couldn't hold back but share her response to the supposedly false claims. Soon after the portal tweeted about Rahul and Disha's engagement, the latter took to her Twitter handle and slammed the portal by commenting, "Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all (sic)".

Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, a friend of Disha Parmar shared a video on her Instagram story from the actor's birthday bash, wherein she sought Disha's reaction to Rahul's proposal. Although the 26-year-old had nothing to say about it, her reaction to the question spoke depths about her feelings. As soon as her friend asked her about Rahul proposing to her on national television, Disha blushed and shied away from the camera.

Disha Parmar's serials Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa had made her a household name back in the days. Apart from these two daily soaps, she has also appeared in several highly-popular television shows including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to name a few.

