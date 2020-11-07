Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Announce Pregnancy; Several TV Celebs Shower Them With Love

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh recently announced their pregnancy in the most adorable manner. Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful video clip about his and Jankee's love story in which they shared their circle of life. Several TV actors from the industry took to their Instagram handle and wished the couple on sharing this good news. Let’s take a look at what Nakuul Mehta shared on his Instagram and how his fellow TV actors wished them.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee's love story

As Jankee Parekh and Nakuul Mehta’s baby is due soon, Nakuul is on top of the world. He shared a memorable video on his Instagram recently and received tons of wishes from his fans as well as his fellow actors. The couple told their story and illustrated the glimpses of some of the most memorable moments of their lives, including from how they met to the time when they are finally expanding from two to three. TV actors such as Karan Tacker, Disha Parmar, Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, among others, took to their Instagram handle and sent their adorable wishes to the couple. Take a look at what the actors had to say.

Actor Disha Parmar was filled with joy upon hearing about their pregnancy and commented ‘Wohooo’ under Nakuul Mehta and Jankee's love story clip. She also added the fire emojis along with her comment to show how amazing the news was.

Popular TV actor Drashti Dhami also took to Instagram and showered love on the news of Nakuul Mehta’s baby. She adorably commented ‘awwwww’ on his post with several heart emojis.

Another famous actor, Karan Tacker showed his happiness and stated what massive news it was and congratulated the couple. Anita Hassanandani also blessed the lovely couple and congratulated them.

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz wished Nakuul and Jankee by pouring in love with heart and kissing emojis for them. Another actor, Karan Grover also congratulated Nakuul and Jankee and wished them great health and blessings.

Aneri Vajani was one of the most excited ones as her comment reflected her happiness. She expressed her excitement by stating ‘wohoooo’ and ‘yayay’ and congratulated them. She also stated how she felt upon hearing this news.

There were several other actors who made it special for Nakuul and Jankee by sending adorable wishes such as Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala, Mohit Hiranandani, Mansi Srivastav, Gautam Hegde, Mohsin Khan and several others.

