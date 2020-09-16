'Naagin 5' Promo: Veer Marries Bani To Ruin Her Life While Jay Plans A Revenge From Both

On September 16, Surbhi Chandna shared a new promo of her show Naagin 5. In the recent Naagin 5 promo, while Bani believes she killed Veer, he appears from the entrance of the house. Bani gets shocked to see Veer as she thought she killed him. Later in the video, Veer and Bani are seen getting married by taking pheras around the sacred fire.

Veer then ties a chain around Bani’s neck and says that he promises to destroy Bani’s life with this marriage. Bani replies that he would be the one who would be paying a price and now she would take revenge by staying close to him.

At the end of the video, there is a big twist in the Naagin 5 promo as Jay is seen in his Naag avatar as he holds a Naagin in his hand and says that they both are the targets of his laid plan. He would make a move and kill both of them. Take a look at this Naagin 5 promo.

This promo showcases Jay in a negative role that is entirely different from his personality portrayed in Naagin 5 till now. It would be interesting for the fans to see new chemistry between Surbhi and Veer and how Jay would execute his plan to destroy Bani and Veer's life. The promo also gives a little cue about Jay being the reincarnation of Cheel Aakesh instead of Veer. The latest episode of Naagin 5 will air on September 19.

About Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise. The show will be a natural progression in the storyline of Naagin 4. As Naagin 4 was focused on unfolding the mysteries of the Lal Tekri temple, Naagin 5 will narrate the story of Aadi Naagin who dies because of a curse and is reincarnated to take revenge of her unfulfilled love.

The story is a tale of love and hatred with Naagin and Cheel fighting with each other to get the love they desired forever. Naagin 5 cast featured Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar at the start of the series and later the makers unveiled the Naagin 5 cast after the leap. The show features Surbhi Chandna as Bani, Mohit Sehgal as Jai and Sharad Malhotra as Veer.

