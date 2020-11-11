Rahul Vaidya's Proposal Gets An Adorable Reaction From Girlfriend Disha Parmar

Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya has taken the internet by storm with his sweet gesture. The singer recently went down on his knee to propose to his girlfriend, Woh Apna Sa actor Disha Parmar on national television which went on to make headlines. Disha turned a year older yesterday, November 10, 2020, and went on to garner several birthday wishes. Among the many wishes, beau Rahul went on to confess his true feelings for her on Colors Bigg Boss 14. And now, fans recently stumbled upon a video in which Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend has reacted to his proposal.

Disha's friend and actor Maanika Dhhaandaa took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, to share a video in which the birthday girl is seen cutting her cake with her friends and close ones. A few seconds into the video, her friends ask her if she is happy and if there is any specific reason for it. On hearing this, Disha soon replied saying, 'Obviously!'. Another friend of Disha asks her if she is happy because 'someone' proposed to her on national television? Disha Parmar could not control her smile and soon turned red while blushing and soon hides her face. Check out the video below.

In the new promo posted by Colors Instagram, Rahul Vaidya confesses that he has a girlfriend and that he's nervous about proposing to Disha on national television. He is seen holding a ring in his hand and going down on his knee while making the contestants go all gaga over the adorable incident. The singer also planned the proposal on Disha's 26th birthday which she celebrated on November 10, 2020. Along with the video, the makers also captioned the post as, "Dekhiye @rahulvaidyarkv ka yeh romantic andaaz aur ek special sawaal ka aagaz, kal raat #BiggBoss14 mein raat 10.30 baje." Check out Rahul Vaidya's proposal video on national television.

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor is quite active on her social media handle. Disha keeps updating her fans via her social media pages on a regular basis. In her last post, netizens could see the actor posing in her night suit giving a quirky pose. The actor opted for a messy hairdo, no makeup and was all smiles for the camera. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Pj-ing This Day out!!” Take a look at the post below:

