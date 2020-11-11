Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's THIS Song Will Make You Want To Root For The Couple

The Indian Idol 1 contestant and playback singer Rahul Vaidya's proposal to television actor Disha Parmar has been making headlines lately. Rahul virtually proposed to the love of his life for marriage on national television through Colors TV's reality show. However, did you know Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have shared the screen space in a music video of the singer's romantic melody back in 2019?

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's song 'Yaad Teri' sparked love between them?

In today's episode of the reality TV show, singer Rahul Vaidya will be seen virtually proposing to his ladylove Disha Parmar on the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor's 26th birthday. Rahul admitted knowing Disha for two years now and is harbouring dreams of tying the knot with his actor girlfriend. For the unversed, romance sparked between the actor-singer duo after they starred alongside each other in the music video of Rahul's Punjabi track titled Yaad Teri.

The music video of Yaad Teri, which released back in January 2019, showcased a story of love and heartbreak. Rahul and Disha played an on-screen couple in the music video of the song, wherein Disha's father rejects Rahul's marriage proposal for his daughter and the couple had to forcefully part ways. Yaad Teri also features some cute moments between the couple which shelled out major couple goals for fans back then. The on-screen Jodi of Rahul and Disha was also showered with immense love by netizens as the music video has garnered over a whopping 24 million views till date.

While the song is sung by the former Indian Idol 1 contestant, its music has been composed by him alongside Shreyas Puranik and its lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Watch the music video of Yaad Teri featuring Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend below:

Meanwhile, as Disha Parmar rings in her 26th birthday today, beau Rahul Vaidya has a heartwarming wish for her. Earlier today, Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share a streak of mushy pictures with Disha and penned a sweet note. He wrote, "Here’s wishing the cutest @dishaparmar a very Happy Birthday! May this day bring you all the love, light and joy.. always & forever"

