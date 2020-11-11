Rahul Vaidya's Proposal Made Girlfriend Disha Parmar Blush On Her Birthday; Watch

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most adored couples on social media with thousands of followers. Recently, the singer proposed to Disha on national television and that has drawn a lot of attention from their friends and family alike. While Rahul will have to wait to get Disha’s answer, the actor was seen blushing when her friends teased her about the proposal she got from her boyfriend.

A video of Disha Parmar is doing the rounds on the internet where her friends are seen celebrating her birthday as she cuts a cake with them. Later, the actor made comments about how it is a special day for her and that she is glowing because she is happy. The person shooting the video took the opportunity to ask her what was the reason behind her happiness and what is she referring to when she said it is a special day for her.

In the video, Disha says, “You know how special the day is, so I am just glowing” in response to which her friend asked, “Because of us, no?” after which, the actors friends teased her about the proposal she got from her boyfriend. Disha was seen blushing and turned away from the camera while all her friends cheered to her. Watch the video below.

Disha Parmar reacts to Rahul Vaidya's proposal

As soon as the video went up on social media, netizens started pouring in their reactions. A number of people tweeted that her reaction was very sweet. Check out some of the tweets from netizens below.

A lot of other people left kind regards for the couple and wished best for them. A number of other netizens commented about the actor’s reaction in the video and sent her love. Check out some of the tweets from netizens below.

Rahul Vaidya's proposal

A promo from a reality TV show revealed how special Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend is for him. Apparently, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have known each other for two years now and in the promo, he asked her if she would marry him. Check out the video of Rahul Vaidya's proposal below.

Disha Parmar's photos with the singer

