Disha Parmar Shares Picture On Instagram; Reveals The Place She Visits To Find A 'lover'

Disha Parmar knows where exactly she needs to go to find herself a lover. The actor took to her Instagram to share a picture with a quirky caption, today on January 27, 2021. Soon fans took to the comment section of the post and showered her with love. Read along and take a look at the picture here.

Disha Parmar reveals where she goes to find a lover

Disha Parmar took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her as she enjoyed her drink at a bar. The actor wore a red and white striped shirt, over a black t-shirt and denim shorts. She sported a no make-up look and held her cocktail glass in the picture.

She wrote a fun caption that read, “The Club isn’t the best place to find a lover, So the Bar is where I go!!” followed by a laughing and wine glass emoji. Here's how fans reacted to her picture and the caption that has already received over 44k likes so far. Have a look at some of the comments on her post.

Disha Parmar’s Instagram

The actor is quite active on her Instagram feed, wherein she shares pictures from her moments at home and day to day events. The actor was recently vacationing in Goa and shared a series of images from her time at the beaches. Take a look at some of her posts on the photo-sharing platform here.

Disha Parmar on the work front

Parmar rose to fame after playing the role of Pankhudi Gupta in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta for 2 years from 2012 to 2014. During her stint in the show, she guest-starred as Pankhuri in several other shows of the network which include Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that the actor was a part of several reality shows and then played the role of Jhanvi Agarwal and Jia Mehra on the show Woh Apna Sa from 2017 to 2018.

