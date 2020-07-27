'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fans Plead Disha Vakani To Return To The Show

It has been almost two years since Disha Vakani, who essays the free-spirited Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, hasn't been seen on the show. The actor reportedly went on maternity leave in September 2017 and since then fans were left waiting for her return on the comedy show. Even though the actor made a cameo appearance in the show in the year 2019, the actor is yet to make her full-fledged comeback on the show. Recently, Disha shared a throwback picture from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fans were quick to flood her with requests of returning back to the show.

Disha Vakani shares a throwback picture

Talking of the picture, Disha shared a throwback picture from the sets of the show wherein she can be seen posing with actor Garima Goel. For the unversed, Garima had entered the show as a cameo appearance for hosting the Ganesh Utsav in Gokuldham Society. The beautiful picture had Garima and Disha posing for a selfie today.

Fans request Disha to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha can be seen in her traditional Dayaben avatar as she is draped up in an embellished Gujarati style saree with an orange blouse. The actor can also be seen sporting a purple bindi along with statement jewelry to go along with her saree. Garima, on the other hand, can be seen looking pretty in an orange salwar kameez along with dangler earrings. The actor shared the picture along with a heart emoji.

While it was truly nostalgic to witness Disha on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, some fans started flooding her comments section with requests of her returning back to the show along with some heart emojis. The fans also stated that they were missing her terribly on the show. Take a look at the throwback picture shared by Disha and the reaction of some fans.

According to media reports, there were rumors of Disha soon making a comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but there has not been any announcement by the makers regarding the same. Meanwhile, fresh episodes of the show have recently started airing from July 22, 2020. Fans have reportedly had mixed reactions to the new episodes of the comedy show.

