'TMKOC' Actor Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Has Starred In A Few Bollywood Films; See List

One of Telly world's most popular faces, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben Gada has become a household name ever since she starred in Sab TV's superhit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). Most of her fans recognise her as Dayaben from TMKOC till date as she has been a part of the comedy soap opera for over a decade now.

However, a lot of her fans might be unaware of the fact that Dayaben has also featured in a couple of Bollywood films apart from the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

TMKOC's Dayaben has starred in THESE Bollywood movies

Disha Vakani has been a part of Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the show's first episode premiered in July 2008. Essaying the role of the 'Garba Queen' Dayaben in the comedy sitcom, the 41-year-old actor had become the favourite character of many across the country.

However, did you know what Disha Vakani has shared the screen space with some of the highly eminent actors of Bollywood including Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Hrithik Roshan?

Disha had featured alongside the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and her then-beau Harman Baweja in the science fiction romance film, Love Story 2050. Helmed by Harman's father and director Harry Baweja, the film had hit the box office almost a decade ago in 2008.

Apart from featuring in Love Story 2050, Disha Vakani has also shared the big screen with Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in their superhit period-drama Jodhaa Akhbar, which depicted the love story of a Mughal emperor and a Rajput princess. Disha essayed the role of Madhavi, one of the attendants of Jodhaa, played by Aishwarya in the Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial.

Furthermore, the 41-year-old actor has been a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cult film Devdas which released in 2002. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Despite featuring in multiple films in supporting roles, Disha Vakani shot to fame after she played the lead role of Daya Gada in the iconic TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, after she gave birth to her baby, Dayaben has been on maternity leave ever since then.

