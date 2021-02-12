Disha Vakani To Make A Comeback On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Television actor Disha Vakani is all set to make a comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha Vakani is among the well-known celebrities and has gained immense popularity for her role in the much-acclaimed show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, there have been several rumours regarding Disha Vakani’s comeback in the show. The reason for Disha not coming back on the show was because she was worried about the COVID-19 for her baby back home.

However, during the episode, Disha Vakani’s name was mentioned through a letter brought by her reel-and-real brother (played by Mayur Vakani). And by the looks of it, seems like the actor is all set to make a comeback on the show. The actor’s return is reportedly going to be a well-thought plan of building the base for the fans.

According to a report in Koimoi, the show could have featured the actress. The portal's source hinted at the grand comeback of 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani on the show. Sources also say that as everything gets normal, Disha Vakani is finally planning to comply with the demands of her fans for a comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It has also been said that the makers are planning a dedicated story-arch to bring her back.

Also read | If You Love 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Funny Shows

Fans and viewers might know how the format of the show works. Writers initially create a basic plotline and then incorporate twists and turn into the story. Similarly, could the letter brought by Sundar be makers who lay the foundations for the comeback of Disha Vakani? One can only wait to know if Disha’s comeback is true or just a rumour.

Also read | 'Anupamaa', 'Kundali Bhagya' Top BARC's TRP List, 'TMKOC' Slips Out Of Race

More about the show

Over the years, Sony's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has carved a niche in the hearts of the audience. On-screen characters made a household name for the actors. At the end of September, the show had completed 3000 episodes since their on-air debut in 2008. The show has been airing on television for the past 12 years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast members have also been entertaining fans for years now. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's plot revolves around a group of families belonging to different cultures living together as one big family and the adventures they face together.

Also read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s' Raj Anadkat Pulls Off A Suit-zipper Combination

Also read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update Jan14: Gokuldham Plans To Welcome The Bride

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.