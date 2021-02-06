'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s' Raj Anadkat Pulls Off A Suit-zipper Combination

Actor Raj Anakdat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame recently took to social media to share a dashing video of himself with special emphasis on his grooming skills. In the short reel video, he can be seen dressed in a stunning grey suit which has been aptly styled with a set of bright colours. A catchy tune has also been added to the background as he puts forth his modelling skills. Through the caption for the post, he has indicated that he is much more than what people see in him. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see this side of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu.

Raj Anadkat takes the internet by storm

Raj Anadkat, who has a huge fan following across the country, recently took to Instagram to share a few thoughts on attitude and his style. In the video posted, he is seen giving out a few intense looks while maintaining a smouldering face throughout. He is also spotted winking and fidgeting with his metal watch while he poses for the cameras.

In the video shared, Raj is seen wearing a grey suit which has been uniquely styled with an orange zipper. The zipper also has a turtle neck and has been put together with a pair of black shades. His hair has been combed up in a dashing fashion while he has also added a classy watch to finish his look.

In the caption for the post, Raj Anadkat has mentioned that he is much more than what people see at first glance. He has also added a fire emoticon to express his thoughts clearly. In the hashtags for the post, he has mentioned the song named ‘Whoopy’, which is a mix of various languages and popular beats. Have a look at the reel video from Raj Anadkat’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Raj Anadkat has received a lot of love from his fans. They have mentioned that the video looks dashing and have also been sharing the video across social media platforms. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Raj Anadkat Instagram

