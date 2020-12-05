If You Love 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Funny Shows

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most widely-watched shows on television. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast includes Dilip Doshi, Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi among others. The plot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma revolves around a group of families belonging to various cultures living together as one big family and the adventures they face together. If one liked the plot of this serial, here is a watchlist of other light-hearted shows.

Also read | Remember Kelly Rohrbach From Baywatch's C J Parker? Here's What She Is Up To Now

Also read | 'DuckTales' To Wrap Up After Last Batch Of Episodes To Be Released In 2021; Details Here

Here is a watchlist of other serials like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

1. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

This serial revolves around a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo both having stark opposite thinking and lifestyle. How these two clash on various occasions makes it extremely hilarious to watch. This is one of the funniest serials like Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

2. Khichdi

This serial revolves around the Preskh family household and each of their unique characters. How these family members end up making any serious moment funny tickles the funny bones of the audiences. This is one of the most hilarious serials like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

3. Tenali

This serial tells the tale of Tenali Raman during the reign of King Krishnadevrai. How he smartly evades and solves puzzles and big problems for the king makes it really interesting and funny to watch. This is one of the most hilarious serials like Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

4. Bhakarwadi

This serial revolves around two families the Thakkers and the Gokhales. These families are constantly bantering as they are rivals for each other’s Bhakarwadis business. This is one of the most hilarious serials like Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

5. Sumit Sambhal Lega

This serial revolves around the Walia family. They are the typical family where the mother-in-law thinks that her son is slipping from her control and while the wife thinks that his husband is still a mama’s boy. This is one of the most hilarious serials like Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

6. Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo

This serial revolves around a rich guy who falls in love with a girl whose father hates rich people because he thinks that they are all selfish and caring. How that guy makes up a fake poor house for his future father-in-law to make him believe that he is actually poor and the blunders he faces is extremely hilarious to watch. This is one of the most hilarious serials like Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Also read | KGF 2 Teaser To Be Released On Actor Yash's Birthday, Read Details

Also read | Check Out Some Of Sonalika Bhadoria's Gorgeous Pictures As She Rings Her Birthday

Image courtesy- @tarrakmehtakaooltachashma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.