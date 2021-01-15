Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update Jan14: Gokuldham Plans To Welcome The Bride

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jan 14 episode begins with the entire Gokuldham family sitting together and planning how to welcome Popatlal and his wife. Sonu asks everybody when they will welcome them to which Bapuji replies that one shouldn’t wait for doing anything good so they should do it immediately. Everybody agrees with Bapuji and Taarak Mehta suggests that they should first inform Popatlal. Read further ahead to know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update for January 14 episode.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update January 14

Society members plan to welcome the bride

When Taarak Mehta suggests that they should first inform Popatlal about the welcome party, Madhavi says that they shouldn't inform him because even Popatlal did not inform them about his wedding. Sodhi then cracks a joke about it and asks Madhavi whether they will invite Poptalal and his wife to the ceremony to which she responds that the way Popatlal kept his marriage a surprise, they will also keep their welcome ceremony a surprise for him. Everyone agrees to the plan and Taarak says that they will surprise Popatlal to the core.

Everyone suggests plans for the ceremony

Tapu Sena plans to welcome them with wedding drums while Anjali says that they will first welcome them with aarti and flowers. They also plan to give something to the bride as a gift and plan to make this the most memorable moment of her life. Meanwhile, Jethalal senses the absence of Babita and Iyer to which Anjali informs that they have gone out. Sonu then says that she did try calling them but they did not respond. Jethalal then says that he will inform them on his way and leaves for their house. Meanwhile, others plan further of the ceremony.

Everyone leaves to get ready for the ceremony

Everyone finalises the plan and decides to get ready and meet at the society compound. Later, Bapuji informs Jethalal that Daya had bought a gold chain for Popatlal’s bride and praises her efforts. They then decide to call Daya but Jethalal says that he called but she was not available. Later, everyone arrives at the society compound and praises the decoration done by Tapu Sena. As Babita and Iyer haven't arrived yet, Jethalal asks everyone to wait for them but Taarak says that as he has to return to the office they should welcome them now. Jethalal still asks him to wait for Babita and Iyer for 10-15 minutes.

