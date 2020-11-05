Divya Agarwal Compares Herself To Virat Kohli, Asks Why Fans Trolled Her But Praised Him

Divya Agarwal recently took to Instagram to slam trolls who criticised her for resuming work after her father's death. The actor added if cricketer Virat Kohli was praised for the same action, why was she subjected to trolling. Take a look at her post and see other updates regarding the actor.

Divya Agarwal's Instagram update

Pic Credit: Divya Agarwal's Instagram

Divya recently shared a post where she addressed resuming her work after her father's demise. The actor started her post by noting how people in this country had praised Virat Kohli when he had resumed work after his father's demise but when she (Divya) was doing the same, people were 'trolling' her. She further added that this was the last day she was mentioning this and from 'tomorrow onwards' she would not share her thoughts with fans. Her post finally read - 'I'll go with the speed of rocket. You won't dare to speak to me looking into my eyes. I am so fearless you will be scared.'

Divya Agarwal lost her father to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Her father was diagnosed with the virus just earlier in the month. Divya also added a post on Instagram, paying tribute to her father. Her post read - 'You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP' (sic). Take a look:

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood Karwa Chauth 2020

Pic Credit: Divya Agarwal's Instagram

Apart from her note, she also added many posts in which Varun Sood was featured. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were spotted in a video call together. The post was captioned 'Karwa Chauth 2020' and even Varun was tagged in the post. Varun could be seen taking a bottle and holding it in front of his camera. He then asked her to drink water and Divya then pretended to do so. She was seen laughing in the end.

Divya also added a picture recently with Varun. In the post, both the stars could be seen making funny faces. Take a look at her post:

