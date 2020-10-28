Varun Sood Mourns Death Of Divya Agarwal's Father, Pens Heartfelt Note

Ace of Space actor Varun Sood took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to pay a heartfelt tribute to girlfriend Divya Agarwal's father, who passed away due to the novel coronavirus. The actor went on to share a picture of his girlfriend along with her father and penned a sweet note for him. Netizens were quick enough to respond to the post and went on to express their heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun went on to share a smiling picture of Divya Agarwal and her father. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles as they strike a simple pose. Along with the photo, the actor also penned an emotional note for Divya’s father. He wrote, “You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Divya Agarwal Loses Her Father To COVID-19; Says, "You Are Always With Me"

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans and friends of the actor went on to share their heartfelt sympathies and prayers for the grieving family. Some of the netizens penned sweet messages and notes for the family, while some went on to pray for the soul of Divya’s father.

Apart from fans and friends, many celebrities also went all out to extend their condolences and prayers. Celebs such as Fahad Ali, Neha Dhupia, Dishank Arora, Rohit Suchanti, and many more went on leave comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. My condolences”. While the other one wrote, “RIP”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Sana Khan Decides To Leave Showbiz; Divya Agarwal, Salman Yusuf Khan & Others React

Earlier to this post, Varun Sood recently asked his fans and well-wishers to pray for Divya’s father's well-being via a post on October 27, 2020. The actor shared a picture of Guru Nanak along with a caption that read, “Lets pray for Agarwal Papa”. He added, “I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful..” He also wrote, “Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I’m not going stop trying… please pray”. Take a look.

Also read | Divya Agarwal Writes A Heartfelt Note For Brother Prince As He Fights COVID-19

Also read | Divya Agarwal Vows To Stay Positive During Difficult Time, Fans Shower Actor With Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.