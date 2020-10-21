Divya Agarwal Vows To Stay Positive During Difficult Time, Fans Shower Actor With Love

Divya Agarwal, who starred in Ragini MMS: Returns and also appeared in the season 10 of MTV Splitsvilla, is in a sensitive situation having her father battling for his life. The actress, who is also a choreographer, has asked her fans and followers to give as many prayers as possible for her father, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Divya Agarwal’s family, along with Divya herself, have been by his side praying for his recovery since then.

Divya Agarwal requests fans to pray for her father

Her followers saw a very heartfelt and emotional message along with a very touching Divya Agarwal’s family photo in her recent Instagram post. Penning a very emotional message, she wrote, “In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong.. I’m hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is.. I’m going to face you with love n believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers … saam daam dand bhed.. I’ll fight this…”

ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal Writes A Heartfelt Note For Brother Prince As He Fights COVID-19

ALSO READ: Sana Khan Decides To Leave Showbiz; Divya Agarwal, Salman Yusuf Khan & Others React

She also added, “I won’t sit at home n lock myself.. I’ll continue to work, laugh and be positive.. I’m fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that’s my choice. I’m glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you.”

Celebrities and fans flood the comments section with prayers

Pained by this news, many celebrities and fans alike showed their solidarity and penned their heartfelt wishes and prayers on Divya Agarwal’s Instagram comments. Famous dancer Svetana Kanwar wrote, “Sending you bahut sara pyaar! â¤ï¸ and lots of positive vibes to uncleâ¤ï¸”. Fans urged Divya to stay strong during these tough times. There were many thoughts and prayers for Divya Agarwal’s family as well.

Image courtesy: Divya Agarwal's Instagram comments

Image courtesy: Divya Agarwal's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal Blushes After Boyfriend Varun Sood Showers Her With Kisses; Watch Video

With the ongoing pandemic, fans have also asked the actress to stay safe herself. With all the love and support that has been given to her, Divya Agarwal is looking forward to hearing good news about her father. Hopefully, Divya Agarwal’s family and friends will all soon get to hear some good news about her father soon.

ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal Writes Angry Note After Fan Fakes Death To Seek Her Attention; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.