Divya Agarwal Writes A Heartfelt Note For Brother Prince As He Fights COVID-19

A lot of celebrities have been tested positive for COVID-19 ever since they resumed work. Along with these celebs, their family members have also been undergoing frequent tests. This time Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal's brother has been tested positive for COVID-19. Divya Agarwal shared the news on Instagram along with a cute video of the two bonding. Check out Divya Agarwal's video below:

Divya Agarwal shares about her brother testing positive for COVID-19

Divya Agarwal shared a video with her brother as they were seen fighting over a video game. Divya Agarwal’s baby brother Prince Agarwal has been tested positive for COVID-19 and the actor penned down a heartfelt note for her brother along with the video. In the video, Divya Agarwal’s brother was seen playing video games when his sister demands that she wants to play it too. Like every other sibling, the video was all about fighting and complaining.

Divya Agarwal wrote a heartfelt note for her brother and said that she is the naughty kid of the family, while her brother is the nicest human she knows. Speaking about his current condition, Divya Agarwal said that her brother is worried about his health, and thus she asked him to be strong. She wished to be by her brother’s side at the time of need, but the given situation has made her stay away from him. She asked her brother to take the necessary precautions and be brave. Divya Agarwal ended the note by saying she will be seeing him soon.

Many of Divya Aggarwal's fans and celebrity friends wished a speedy recovery for her brother. Amongst the popular celebrities who wished a speedy recovery to her brother were Varun Sood, Audrey D'silva and Shruti Sinha. Divya Agarwal, being a responsible citizen, asked all those to get tested who were in contact with her brother.

