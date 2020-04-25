Divya Agarwal Blushes After Boyfriend Varun Sood Showers Her With Kisses; Watch Video

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are considered one of the most popular couples on television. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the two are very active on social media and it looks like the duo is engaged in making adorable TikTok videos to keep their fans entertained. Recently, TikTok video that Divya Agarwal posted on her Instagram account has turned out to be fans' favourite.

In the video, the duo is sporting an all-black look. Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are following the trend of some viral couple-videos on TikTok. The one thing from the video which the fans loved is how adorably Varun kissed Divya before starting the video which made Divya blush. Divya Agarwal captioned the video as "With those kisses he definitely makes me blush in his Tiktok ! @varunsood12".

Here is a look at the video that Divya Agarwal shared

Several fans reacted to this cute dance video. The fans could not help but adore their favourite couple. Here is what the fans have commented on the video.

Varun Sood also took to his social media to share another dance video. Varun Sood captioned the video as "This took some time but I think we pretty much nailed it (my focus was not to kick too hard) #learningnewthings". Watch the video below.

Fans commented on this video. One of Divya and Varun's fans also asked them if they were preparing for the next season of Nach Baliye. Actor Esha Gupta also commented on the video. Esha was shocked that Varun and Divya got the steps right. Check out the comments here.

