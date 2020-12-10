Divya Bhatnagar Was Victim Of Domestic Violence, Claims Brother Releasing Chat Screenshots

Divya Bhatnagar recently passed away after she contracted the novel coronavirus disease. However, Divya Bhatnagar's brother, Devashish has made some claims, that the actor was a victim of domestic violence. He recently released some chats between Divya and her friend about how Divya Bhatnagar's husband used to hit her.

Divya Bharnagar's husband sued to beat her up, claims brother

In the chats released on social media, Divya Bhatnagar has claimed that her husband married her by threatening her. The actor has also written in the chats that he used to beat her with belts and would often get violent with her over petty things. Moreover, in the chats released, Divya stated that her husband is a “professional” fraud and she had been trying to find proofs against him.

Divya Bhatnagar's brother released the chats on the actor’s social media profile. He penned an emotional note along with the chats where he stated that he wish he knew about the whole thing sooner. Here is what the caption read:

wish i could get to know all this.

I wish i could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself.

I wish i could tell het that girls are the most powerful human species.

I wish i could save her from this devil.



Please speak up before it is too late and specially to your family.

Because you can share things with friends but only family can take you out from messes.



I want this guy hanged @whogabru



This is guy is been threatening divya bhatnagar that he will get me(her brother) and mother killed, defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone.



Now i am handling over this case to all of her fans,friends,family and the people who actually care about humanity.

Divya Bhatnagar's serial

Divya Bhatnagar has worked in series like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sethji, Sawaare Sabke Sapne, Vish and 99. Divya Bhatnagar's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai was loved by the fans of the show.

