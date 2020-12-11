Divya Bhatnagar Death: Family Arranges A Prayer Meet For The Late Soap Opera Actress

Divya Bhatnagar passed away after she suffered a cardiac arrest. The actress, who was all of 34 years of age, was admitted into a hospital after being diagnosed with the dreaded COVID-19 pathogen. She breathed her last on the 7th of December. Divya Bhatnagar's death came as a shock to many of her industry mates. In order to wish for a peaceful afterlife for her, a prayer meeting was held by her family members. Many people were seen attending Divya Bhatnagar's prayer meet.

Here is that video of Divya Bhatnagar's prayer meet for all to see (Source: Viral Bhayani Instagram):

Upon learning the tragic news, her industry mates and ex-colleagues alike began mourning Divya Bhatnagar's death by sharing condolence messages on social media.

Here are some of those messages:

About Divya Bhatnagar:

Divya Bhatnagar rose to fame after she starred as Gulaboo in the hit television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai. She was a part of the successful series between the years 2009-2011. But, over the course of her career, Bhatnagar had appeared on screen multiple times. One such outing was Sawaare Sabke Sapne .... Preeto. In the show in question, she essayed the character of Jasmeet Dhillon, who was Kavaljit and Gagandeep's eldest daughter and Pankaj's wife. Another outing that featured Bhatnagar was a dark miniseries that aired on Colors TV, known as Vish: A Poisonous Story. This miniseries was one of her most recent pieces of work. She was seen stepping into the shoes of a character called Shabnam Khaala on the show. The shown aired its first episode in July of 2019 and met its conclusion in September of the same year. Bhatnagar is also known for playing Basanti Babbar in the 2018 series, Jeet Gayi toh Piya Morey.

