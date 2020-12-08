Divya Bhatnagar's Reel-life Son Shoaib Ibrahim Mourns Her Demise In Emotional IG Note

The tragic news of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar's death amid her battle with COVID-19 at the age of 34 has left the entire television industry aghast. Divya left for her heavenly abode on December 7, 2020, and breathed her last at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital. Ever since the heartbreaking news of her passing broke the internet, heartfelt condolences from the late actor's co-stars and television peers started pouring in on social media. Now, Divya's Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey co-star Shoaib Ibrahim penned an emotional note for his reel-life mother to mourn her demise.

Shoaib Ibrahim says he'll always remember Divya's 'cute smile'

Television actor Divya Bhatnagar's absence will be felt by a lot of her co-stars as many took to their respective Instagram handles to pen heartfelt notes for the YRKKH actor as she bid adieu to this world yesterday. Among the many who mourned her demise is the Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim. For the unversed, Shoaib and Divya shared the screen space in Zee TV's soap opera Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey. The late actor played Shoaib's on-screen mother in the daily soap.

Yesterday, Shoaib expressed his grief on social media by sharing a throwback picture from the sets of their daily soap. In the photograph, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor is seen resting on the YRKKH actor's lap while she flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera. Sharing the photograph on his Instagram handle, Shoaib wrote, "I will always remember you with this cute smile (sic)".

Back in the days, because of Divya Bhatnagar's role in YRKKH from 2009-2011 as Gulabo, the late actor had become a household name. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morey, other Divya Bhatnagar's serials include Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto, Sanskaar, Udaan, Vish and Sethji.

Meanwhile, television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee exposed Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru and accused him of torturing her in an Instagram video. In the seven-minute-long video shared by Devoleena, the close friend of Divya made some big revelations about her late friend's bond with Gabru and couldn't hold back her tears as her dearest 'Divu' is no more.

