Divya Seth From Doordarshan's 'Hum Log' Roped In For Rohan Sippy's New Series 'Sandwich'?

Divya Seth is a renowned actor who acted in Hum Log, a popular TV serial that aired from 1984 to 1985. The actor will most likely be seen in Rohan Sippy’s next project that will be released on OTT Platform Sony Liv. IWMBuzz reported that Divya Seth is the recent addition to the cast of Sony Liv’s upcoming series Sandwich.

According to the media portal, Divya Seth was recently signed in for Rohan Sippy’s project. The portal reports further that the series is a multicast show which will portray a number of actors playing characters directed by the Nautanki Saala director. Moreover, the reports suggest that Divya Seth would be sharing the screen with several other actors like Kunaal Roy Kapur, Atul Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Akshay Bhagat and Lubna Salim and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Divay Seth’s career

Divya Seth is an actor and used to perform as theatre artists in Delhi with Barry John. She made her debut on the small screen with the Hum Log serial that used to air on Doordarshan in the year 1984. The actor had portrayed the character of Majhli in the show and her character was a pivotal one for the show. Divya went on to do more shows for that were telecast on Doordarshan namely Dil Darya, that aired on the channel in the year 1988 and Dekh Bhai Dekh that aired on TV in the year 1993.

The actor was later seen in serials like Banegi Apni Baat which was a drama series that aired on Zee TV for over 4 years. She has also been featured in Doordarshan’s serial Abhimaan that aired in the year 2000. Another show that the actor has been seen in Ek Nayi Ummeed – Roshni which aired in the year 2015 on the channel Like Ok.

Films:

Divya Seth has been seen in movies like Jab We Met in a cameo where she portrayed the role of Aditya’s (Shahid Kapoor) mother. She has also been seen in movies Englsih Vinglish, Dil Dhadakne Do, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Divya Sethi was last seen in movie titled The Accidental Prime Minister which released in the year 2019 and in that she portrayed the role of Gursharan Kaur.

